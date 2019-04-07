Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Nitish Kumar makes power, prohibition his twin poll planks

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has made electricity and prohibition his main planks for the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Ghar ghar bijli (electricity for every household) was one of Kumar’s resolves for governance ahead of the 2015 assembly polls which he won in alliance with RJD and Congress.

Though Kumar’s JD(U) has returned to the NDA fold, the CM has stuck to his promise of turning around the dismal power scenario across the state. In fact, in October 2018, the state government has achieved the target of electrifying all willing households in Bihar.

“Every house in Bihar has now electricity connection and water supply. We have ended the lantern age. Every village is connected with roads. What was the power scenario in state is not hidden with everybody. From 700 MW in 2005, we are supplying 5200 MW of power today. We believe in work and providing services. Now it all depends on you people. Hope you will vote for people who served with sincerity,” Kumar said in his election meetings at Gaya, Nawada, Banka etc.

According to the state government’s data, number of revenue villages which have been electrified in Bihar stands at 39,073. The number of electric consumers, which stood at 24 lakh in 2005, has increased 143.2 lakh as on January 31, 2019.

“Electricity has been a big issue and this is one big change that people are feeling. Students are not migrating for studies and there is perceptible change in people’s way of life. We are certain this work of state and central government will translate in votes,” said JD (U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan.

“It is true power has reached villages and has helped bring changes in life of people. The middle class, who can pay, are definitely happy. But has it helped the lower income group bracket which lacks purchasing power?” says D M Diwakar, political analyst at AN Sinha Institute for Social and Economic Studies. “Here, we have to see whether the messaging of power sector improvement will work in winning this segment of the voters or not,” he argues.

Kumar is also talking about prohibition and other social reforms introduced over the years at his rallies.

