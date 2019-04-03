Lok Sabha elections 2019, Pune poll diary: Rajiv Gandhi gave me ticket, says Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday visited the Congress Bhavan after five years. He told Mohan Joshi, the Congress candidate from Pune Lok Sabha, that he got a ticket from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “But I got the ticket from Rahul Gandhi’s father Rajiv Gandhi in the year 1991. After getting the ticket in 1991, we started the campaign from Congress Bhavan,” Pawar said.

Together, but not so comfy

The differences between NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Satara MP Udyanraje Bhosale are well known. Both leaders used to avoid each other for the last many years and openly spoke against each other, despite being from the same party. However, Ajit Pawar remained present on Tuesday while Udyanraje filed his nomination form. The body language, however, clearly suggested that they both were not comfortable in each other’s presence. The leaders avoided eye contacts and how they proceed from here is sure to be a talking point in political circles.

Vishal Patil in from Sangli

Vishal Patil, grandson of former chief minister of Maharashtra, Vasantdada Patil, filed his nomination as the leader of opposition parties’ coalition in Sangli on Tuesday. Representing 56 parties and organisations, Vishal will be fighting on Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) ticket.

Maratha Kranti Morcha, up next

Maratha Kranti Morcha held a meeting in Sangli on Monday where they invited Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. “Cases against Marathas registered during Bhima Koregaon protests are yet to be withdrawn,” said Sanjay Patil, a member, adding that morcha reps may contest assembly elections in the future.

Ajit Pawar’s day of reckoning

Chandrakant Patil, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar would soon face a reckoning for his ‘role’ in the alleged irrigation scam. The BJP leader said government is now awaiting the court’s verdict.

