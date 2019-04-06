Lok Sabha elections 2019: Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress, says BJP is a ‘one-man show’

Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday officially joined the Congress party at a function in New Delhi in presence of senior party leaders KC Venugopal and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Joining the Congress, Sinha targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party saying that under the new leadership, the party has ended “internal democracy”. He said, “I saw democracy changing into dictatorship in the BJP…It has become one-man show and two-man army.”

The actor-turned-politician, when asked about his past comment lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “I used to call him dashing and dynamic…for his 56-inch chest…Today, Rahul Gandhi is the face of the nation and future of the nation.”

To another question, Sinha said, “I will not contest from Patliputra Lok Sabha seat but from the Patna Sahib constituency.”

“The Congress played the biggest role in bringing India’s Independence. It was wholly and solely responsible for freeing India from the colonial rule,” he said at a press conference at the Congress headquarters.

This comes a week after Sinha met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 29 in New Delhi. He has been critical of the Narendra Modi government of the Centre and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with which he had an association of more than two decades.

Sinha, incidentally, joined the Congress on the foundation day of the BJP. “I congratulate the BJP on its 39th foundation day. I received my political training in the BJP. But it was Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay took me to public life for the first time,” Sinha said.

“I am sad that I had to quit the BJP on its foundation day,” he said slamming the ruling party for imposing 75 year-bar on contesting polls. “Do people become brain dead,” he asked.

Sinha is a two-time sitting Member of Parliament from Patna Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, where the Congress is an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Sinha has often referred to RJD president Lalu Prasad as his family friend even after the latter’s conviction in a case of corruption.

Announcing that he would join the Congress, Sinha had said that he was doing so with the “consent” of Prasad. Sinha is likely to be fielded by the Congress from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, where the BJP has named Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as its candidate.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 12:34 IST