Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Ten nominations cancelled after scrutiny in Uttarakhand

After the filing of nominations was completed on Monday, 10 nominations were cancelled by returning officers during scrutiny across the five parliamentary constituencies of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Nominations of three candidates, including an independent candidate, were cancelled from the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar district. From Almora, only one nomination of an independent candidate was cancelled. Seven candidates are in the fray now from both Almora and Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency respectively.

Nominations of three candidates were cancelled from Pauri Garhwal constituency, leaving a total of nine candidates contesting from the constituency after the cancellations. No cancellations were reported from the Tehri Garhwal constituency.

Haridwar constituency has the maximum number of candidates contesting for the polls at 17, despite three cancellations.

An objection plea was also filed by an independent candidate against BJP’s Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ contesting from Haridwar, regarding hiding financial details of his daughter. However, the plea was rejected by the returning officer after a written justification was submitted by Nishank explaining that his daughter is not financially dependent on him. An objection plea against Congress’ candidate Ambrish Kumar regarding hiding his immovable asset of a land plot, was also dismissed by the returning officer.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 17:28 IST