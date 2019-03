Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday take forward BJP’s poll campaign and hold public meetings in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi will first address NDA Sankalp rally in Bihar’s Patna in the afternoon. This will be the first political rally since 2009, when chief minister Nitish Kumar and the Prime Minister will share the dias.

PM Modi will later head to Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, where he will address a public and also lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

Follow live updates here:

1:27 pm IST Eliminated role of middlemen: PM Modi “Everyone is aware of what all has happened in the name of fodder. So, we eliminated the role of middlemen,” said PM Narendra Modi at NDA’s Sankalp rally in Patna.





1:20 pm IST NDA at Centre, Bihar ensures fast-paced development of state: PM Modi Because of NDA govt both at the Centre and in Bihar, the development work in Bihar has picked up a fast pace. Development of infrastructure is our priority, said PM Narendra Modi at Sankalp rally in Patna. The NDA government wants to ensure that all sections of the society in Bihar gain access to the best of facilities, he added.





1:10 pm IST PM Modi addresses NDA Sankalp rally PM Narendra Modi today began addressing the NDA Sankalp rally in Bihar’s Patna.





1:09 pm IST ‘Will win all 40 seats in Bihar’, CM Nitish Kumar assures PM Modi “We will win all 40 seats,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar assured PM Narendra Modi today at NDA Sankalp rally.





1:00 pm IST ‘A move to ensure Bihar’s development,’: Bihar CM on JD(U)-BJP tie up “Our alliance is for the purpose of ensuring development in the state of Bihar”, said CM Nitish Kumar on JD(U)-BJP tie up.





12:55 pm IST Govt will always take effective steps to counter terrorism: Nitish Kumar “With PM Narendra Modi at Centre, I am sure that the government will always take effective steps to counter terrorism,” said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at NDA Sankalp rally.





12:45 pm IST Modi, Nitish share dias after a decade The stage is set for NDA’S “Sankalp” rally at the Gandhi Maidan on March 3, which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar share the dais at a political rally for the first time since 2009. This is PM Modi’s second visit to the state within a fortnight, the first being on February 17 in Begusarai, from where he inaugurated and launched projects.





12:32 pm IST PM Modi set to address rally in Bihar’s Patna PM Narendra Modi today reached Patna. He is set to address a poll rally along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.