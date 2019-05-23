President Xi congratulates Modi on win before official announcement

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday was among the first world leaders to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the NDA winning the 17th Lok Sabha election under his leadership.

In a letter addressed to Modi, which was dispatched even before NDA’s electoral victory was officially announced, Xi conveyed his “heart-felt congratulations” to Modi on the victory.

“As important neighbours to each other, China and India are the two largest developing countries and emerging economies in the world,” Xi wrote.

“On the occasion of the National Democratic Alliance winning the 17th Lok Sabha of India under your leadership, I would like to extend my heart-felt congratulations,” Xi wrote in Chinese in the letter addressed to Modi.

The Chinese President – the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) -- wrote about the developing bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

“In recent years, China-India relations have shown strong momentum of development under the joint efforts of both sides, China and India maintain good coordination and cooperation on major issues such as promoting multi-polarisation and economic globalisation as well as upholding multilateralism,” Xi wrote.

Directly addressing Modi, Xi said he would like to work with him for the development of bilateral relations.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-India relations and would like to work with you to guide the development directions of the bilateral relations, enhance mutual political trust, expand pragmatic cooperation and promote the closer developmental partnership between the two countries to a new height,” he wrote.

“With my best wishes for your good health and every success,” Xi signed off.

The unusually warm – and quick – letter of congratulation to Modi even before NDA’s victory had been officially announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) could be interpreted as a sign of the current warm ties between Beijing and New Delhi.

Xi is expected to visit India in the second half of 2019 for the second informal summit with Modi.

It was the first informal summit in April, 2018, in Wuhan in central China that marked an improvement in ties between the two countries after the cold snap in the aftermath of the 72-day Doklam (Donglang) military standoff near the Sikkim border in June-August, 2017.

First Published: May 23, 2019 15:58 IST