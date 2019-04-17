Will file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, says Sushil Modi

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said that he would soon file a defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his reported statement that “all thieves have Modi in their surnames”. Rahul Gandhi while addressing an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13 had launched a blistering attack on PM Narendra Modi and reportedly said that he had stolen money from the pockets of shopkeepers, farmers, traders and the poor and given it to the likes of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and “people who fled the country”. He also said that he had a question that why did all the “thieves” had Modi in their names “whether it was Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, or Narendra Modi?”, he had reportedly said. Sushil Kumar Modi said Rahul’s statement was not only objectionable, but it defamed and hurted the sentiments of everyone who had the Modi surname. He also objected to Gandhi’s ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 01:06 IST