Govt rushing to launch projects before poll code comes into force

Senior officers of the state government appear to be burning the midnight oil to oversee expeditious implementation of some important projects that chief minister Yogi Adityanath wants to see on the ground before the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) model code of conduct comes into force possibly early next month when the Lok Sabha election schedule is likely to be announced.

Adityanath may be keen to gain political mileage by making populist announcements and bringing the projects to the ground early and inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration and foundation-stone laying ceremony to send a political message. This week, he announced hike in honorarium paid to Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawans and ‘anganwadi’ workers.

The PM has already paid three visits to the state this month attending programmes at Mathura, Varanasi and Jhansi to launch various projects. He also launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi in Gorakhpur on Sunday and also took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

The PM is also scheduled to launch a number of projects in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on March 3. The Yogi government has requested him for another visit to the state to attend the second- ground breaking ceremony proposed in Kanpur on March 8.

“Yes, we have invited the Prime Minister for second ground breaking ceremony in Kanpur on March 8. If the ECI announces the model code of conduct before March 8, the ground breaking ceremony will be deferred,” said a senior officer.

Yogi also wanted the PM to lay the foundation stone of the international airport at Jewar before the Lok Sabha polls. He had asked officers to expedite the process of land acquisition for the project during his recent visit to Gautam Buddha Nagar.

“Yes, we are making all possible efforts to hold a ‘bhumi poojan’ ceremony for the project between February 28 and March 3. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath too wants this,” said Dhirendra Singh, BJP MLA from Jewar assembly seat in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Metro’s north-south corridor has got the nod of the commissioner of metro rail safety and the commercial run may be started soon.

The state government has already acquired 10,110,448 hectare land for the Bundelkhand Expressway project. This is 27.26 percent of the total land required for the project. The state government has now asked Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to ensure that 90% of the land is acquired for the project in the next two months.

The poor pace of use of funds has been an issue of concern for the state government. After a mid-term review revealed that 32 major departments could use only 31.12% of funds by September 30, 2018, the chief minister had instructed senior officers to expedite pace of utilisation of funds and ensure that the sanctions were released much before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

The Yogi Adityanath government earlier had got second supplementary budgetforRs 8,544.92 crore passedin 2018-2019 to make funds available for some important projects. The government hadpresented the largest annual budget for Rs 4,28,384.53 crore for 2018-19. It later got first supplementary budget for Rs 34,833.24 crore passed for the year. With the second supplementary budget the total size of state budget in 2018-2019 had reached Rs4,71,762.69 crore.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 15:43 IST