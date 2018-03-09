NO AGE IS SAFE FOR WOMEN

From an infant to a septuagenarian, from a home to a street, no place is safe for a woman.

A three-year-old child, victim of her uncle’s lust, is currently battling for life in the King George’s Medical College. A bed-ridden 100-year-old woman was raped in Meerut last year. She died. Now the voices demanding death sentence for the culprit have also fallen silent.

Often people accuse the media of unnecessarily highlighting such gruesome cases that create panic in the society. But should we push such serious issues under the carpet, unconcerned about the trauma faced by the victim and her family?

Public anger over Delhi’s infamous gang rape case had stirred the conscious of the nation. Laws were tightened but the steps were not enough to deter a rapist from committing cruelty on women or deliver speedy justice.

Every year, while honouring women from different walks of life, Hindustan Times has taken up issues that left a life-long scar on a woman’s psyche - acid attacks, trafficking and child abuse - to sensitise both the public and the powers that be. Actions have followed.

As we announce the Eighth edition of HT Woman Awards, we initiate a dialogue ‘Shrieks and Silences’, tracing the painful journey of a victim’s ‘life after rape’, for stronger action on an issue that concerns all and sundry.

We invite our readers to share cases and personal experiences (without revealing names) and send in suggestions to saron@hindustantimes.com (not more than 200 words) to check the heinous crime that shames the entire human race.

Sunita Aron