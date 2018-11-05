Nothing to do with Vedanti’s statement on temple issue: Nritya Gopal Das

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Sunday rejected the proposal of former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti that a mosque should be constructed in Lucknow in lieu of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

At the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samaj meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, Vedanti had advocated the construction of a mosque in Lucknow in lieu of Ram temple in Ayodhya to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

However, the RJN said Vedanti’s statement was irrelevant and issued in his personal capacity.

Vedanti is a member of the Kendriya Marg Darshak Mandal of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and is not associated with the Nyas.

RJN is spearheading the temple movement across the country.

“The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas has never issued any statement advocating a mosque in Lucknow for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” said Das.

“Our stand is clear on the temple issue. No mosque anywhere across the country in lieu of temple in Ayodhya,” he added.

President of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj Mahant Kanahiya Das also ruled out any negotiation with Muslims on temple issue.

“Only Ram Mandir will come up in Ayodhya. No mosque will be constructed anywhere in the country to facilitate temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

30-FEET STATUE OF LORD RAM FOR DEEPOTSAV IN AYODHYA

Lucknow: A 30-feet statue of Lord Ram has been constructed for Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on November 6.

Two statues of Lord Hanuman, 15-feet and 25-feet high, have also been prepared for the occasion.

Gobananas, an event management company of Ahmedabad which is organising the celebrations, has made these clay statues.

The statue of Lord Ram and a 15-feet statue of Lord Hanuman will be placed at Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of river Saryu.

A 25-feet statue of Lord Hanuman has been placed at Bandar crossing in Ayodhya.

Three lakh ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) will be lit on Deepotsav to create a Guinness world record.

First lady of South Korea Kim Jung-sook will be the chief guest of the event which will also be attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Ram Naik.

The chief minister and first lady of South Korea are likely to view a procession of around 15 tableaux to be taken out from Saket PG College, Ayodhya, on Deepotsav.

Streets of Ayodhya will be decked up with national flags of India and South Korea.

The first lady of South Korea will light the first ‘diya’ at Ram Ki Paidi. A total of 51 ‘diyas’ will also be lit at Ram Janmabhoomi where Ram Lalla (child form of Lord Ram) is seated.

On Monday evening, Kim Jung-sook will reach Lucknow where the CM will host a dinner in her honour.

The first lady will reach Ayodhya on Tuesday along with a 35-member Korean delegation led by Korean ambassador to India Shin Bongkil.

She will return to Lucknow the same evening after Deepotsav and leave for New Delhi on November 7.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 14:22 IST