Priyanka Gandhi likely to begin roadshows in east UP on February 18

Congress general secretary for east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to begin her roadshows in the Lok Sabha constituencies of east UP on February 18.

“Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya (Scindia) will begin touring the Lok Sabha constituencies of east and west UP respectively on February 18,” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar said, speaking to journalists at the party’s state unit headquarters here on Sunday.

Although the detailed programme was still being worked out, people familiar with the matter said the roadshows will begin on February 18 and continue till February 21.

A senior party leader said, “We understand both the leaders will cover 11 Lok Sabha seats each in the two regions of east UP and west UP from February 18 to 21.” As the Congress puts the final touches to the detailed programme, speculation is rife about the area where she may launch her roadshow.

“Priyanka may begin her tour from Anand Bhawan in Allahabad (now renamed as Prayagraj). A proposal for a holy dip at the Kumbh is also under consideration,” the leader said.

Replying to a question whether Priyanka would contest the Lok Sabha election, Babbar said for the moment she was coming to Lucknow on Monday and she, along with Jyotiraditya, will hold meetings with party workers from 42 and 38 Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

“Both the leaders will begin tours to Lok Sabha constituencies on February 18 and verify the feedback. Besides the parliamentary board, people’s views will also be taken into account,” said Babbar.

