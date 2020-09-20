e-paper
UP government receives suggestions to rename Agra’s Mughal Museum

Meanwhile, Agra Development Foundation has distanced itself from the renaming controversy, but has demanded that museum should be capable of drawing the attention of tourists

lucknow Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:00 IST
Hindustan Times, Agra
On Saturday, veteran of Agra’s tourism trade and former president of Tourism Guild of Agra Arun Dang recommended renaming the museum to Agra Museum, and not confine it to any specific dynasty or individual. (HT Photo)
         

The decision of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to rename Mughal Museum after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has brought the under-construction museum into the limelight. The government has been receiving several suggestions for a new name.

On Saturday, veteran of Agra’s tourism trade and former president of Tourism Guild of Agra Arun Dang recommended renaming the museum to Agra Museum, and not confine it to any specific dynasty or individual.

On Friday, Akhil Bhartiya Jaat Mahasabha demanded the museum be renamed after Maharaja Surajmal, because he and his son Raja Ratan Singh had ruled Agra in the eighteenth century.

Meanwhile, Agra Development Foundation has distanced itself from the renaming controversy, but has demanded that museum should be capable of drawing the attention of tourists.

“The museum should host live shows of classical, folk dances, Krishna Leela. Agra’s crafts, including zardozi, sculpture and carpets, should find a place in the museum. There can be miniature models of historical monuments and temples in the region,” KC Jain, the secretary of Agra Development Foundation, suggested.

“An auditorium where shows canvas the rich cultural of the heritage city, which was once the capital of the Mughal empire, should be planned. Wax statues of those who have cast their impression in making Agra what it is, should be there too. Sur Sarovar, Chambal sanctuary, Taj nature walk, Bateshwar, etc. could be highlighted,” suggested Jain.

“Tourists should be allowed to watch live exhibitions of craft, including inlay work on marble, carpet-making, zardozi-making, glass toy-making, etc. Tourists can also gain knowledge about Agra’s petha and the footwear industry. We can highlight lesser known monuments here so that tourists stay longer to view these sites,” said Pooran Dawar, the president of Agra Development Foundation.

