Home / Lucknow / UP working on joint plan to control coronavirus under PM Modi’s guidance: Yogi Adityanath

UP working on joint plan to control coronavirus under PM Modi’s guidance: Yogi Adityanath

Speaking at a meeting of ministers and BJP’s office-bearers convened at his residence to work out a joint strategy to fight the virus, Yogi said the state government was working effectively to control it.

lucknow Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The chief minister laid emphasis on social distancing and said besides strengthening medical and health system, the state government was strictly enforcing the lockdown and relief work was being carried out to help the poor.(PTI)
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government was working on a coordinated joint strategy to control coronavirus under guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Glowing tributes were also paid to Yogi’s father Anand Singh Bisht, who passed away on Monday.

Besides deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit, ministers of the state government and state BJP president Swatantradev Singh paid tributes to Yogi’s father.

The chief minister laid emphasis on social distancing and said besides strengthening medical and health system, the state government was strictly enforcing the lockdown and relief work was being carried out to help the poor. He said industrial activities have been started in districts not affected by coronavirus.

Yogi said did not attend the last rites of his father as he preferred to stay back for the service of 23 crore people of the state. He said he also urged his family members to follow the lockdown and ensure that only few persons attended the last rites. He said his father instilled in him values of high morals, hard work, public welfare and respect for women from his childhood. He said his father remained closely associated with social work and spirituality and added that he worked for education of the people.

Yogi said his father got a primary school constructed on his own land and later got a junior high school constructed there. He said in 1998, he also got a college established and dedicated the same to the Uttarakhand government.

