Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old girl raped by stepfather for two years

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 40-year-old stepfather for over two years here at Manik Chowk under Kotwali Nagar area.

The accused had also made the video-clips of the dastardly act and he continuously threatened the girl of making the clips viral if she reported the matter to anyone else, said police.

The shocking incident came to light when the victim’s mother lodged complaint against her husband at the SSP office on Saturday. The FIR in the matter was registered on Sunday. However, the accused is absconding.

The 38-year-old complainant told SSP Rajesh Pandey that she had divorced her husband around 15 years back and married another man around 10 years back. She has a daughter from her first husband whereas from her second husband, she has a 10-year-old son.

She alleged her husband raped her daughter for the first time around a couple of years back and even threatened to kill the girl if she reported the matter to anybody. Thereafter, he raped her on many occasions.

According to the woman, when she opposed her husband, she was badly assaulted and the accused even threatened to make the video clips of the act viral.

She alleged that her husband had started giving the girl sedatives so that she may not resist. However, on Friday, the woman woke up to the girl’s screams and found her husband forcing himself on her. The accused again assaulted the woman and her daughter when she threatened to report the matter to the police.

On the complaint of woman, SP (Crime) Ashutosh Dwivedi has issued orders to Kotwali police to take necessary actions.

In this connection, SP city Atul Srivastava said, “FIR has been registered by police against the stepfather on the basis of complaint filed by the woman. Police has launched search operation to arrest the accused.”

Inspector (Kotwali) Rajiv Sirohi said, “FIR under section 376 of IPC has been registered against the accused and he has been charged under POCSO Act. Police is raiding his expected hideouts. He will be arrested soon.”