Maharashtra govt will be formed ASAP, says Congress after meeting with NCP

Maharashtra government will be formed ASAP, says Prithviraj Chavan after Cong-NCP meeting on alliance with Shiv Sena.

maharashtra Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party have agreed in principle to form a stable government in Maharashtra led by a Shiv Sena chief minister, people familiar with the development said after a 100-minute meeting between senior NCP and Congress leaders on Wednesday evening.

