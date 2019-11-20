Maharashtra govt will be formed ASAP, says Congress after meeting with NCP
Maharashtra government will be formed ASAP, says Prithviraj Chavan after Cong-NCP meeting on alliance with Shiv Sena.maharashtra Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:49 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party have agreed in principle to form a stable government in Maharashtra led by a Shiv Sena chief minister, people familiar with the development said after a 100-minute meeting between senior NCP and Congress leaders on Wednesday evening.
ALSO WATCH | After PM Modi meet, Sharad Pawar discusses Maharashtra with Congress
tags
top news
trending topics