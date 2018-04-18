Gordon Ramsay posts about giving ‘this vegan thing a try’, shocks Twitter

Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay appears to have taken a U-turn from his stand of mocking the plant-based diet. On Tuesday, Ramsay took to his Twitter account to post a picture of a cheeseless pizza topped with tomato, mushroom, pine nuts and pesto and captioned it: “Going to give this whole #vegan thing a try. Yes guys you heard that right. Gx.”

Going to give this #vegan thing a try ... Yes guys you heard that right. Gx pic.twitter.com/iJZb8WMlH8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 16, 2018

His followers were in for a shock after reading this as several of them posted memes saying “We fear change” and “This tweet was so savage I had to re-read it to confirm what I was seeing.”

Omnis in the comments pic.twitter.com/XNRBQevAtt — my mom wanted to name me lillian Ⓥ (@noochmonster) April 16, 2018

This tweet was so savage I had to re-read it to confirm what I was seeing pic.twitter.com/pO5nuk8C82 — KÁTYA (@Katyaax) April 16, 2018

Many vegans hailed Ramsay for giving vegan food a shot and encouraged him.

Thank you! Being vegan helps so many different things. 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/MFxCVUzhNo — Kirsty Ⓥ (@Dairy_is_scary) April 16, 2018

But the pizza, which lacked dairy substitutes like vegan cheese was also criticised by some vegans.

I'm Vegan, and I think it doesen't look good :/ you need Vegan cheese and bacon (minimum) in that pizza so then it's good — Engineer LEGO (@Engineer_LEGO) April 16, 2018

A user tweeted requesting Ramsay to work on a vegan spin-off of his popular TV show, Hell’s Kitchen.

GIVE US A VEGAN HELLS KITCHEN — ✧˚. ✩ 𝔟𝔩𝔬𝔬𝔡𝔶 𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔶 ✩ .˚✧ (@lilveggiez) April 16, 2018

Prior to this declaration Ramsay posted another short video of a lit-wood stone oven and captioned it as “There’s something cooking in The City of #London. Can you guess what it could be?”

There’s something cooking in The City of #London. Can you guess what it could be? pic.twitter.com/kTBhkU07J1 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 16, 2018

As we later found out, that the video was of the same vegan pizza of which he later posted the picture.

Although a change in the dietary stance of Gordon has not been yet confirmed, it is no less a shocking statement by a chef who had earlier posted his own full-form of PETA. In February Ramsay tweeted, “I’m a member of PETA! People eating tasty animals......” This tweet was re-tweeted more than 43,000 times. PETA originally stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Ramsay, who is known for his foul-mouthed language, has never shied away from being vocal about his pro-meat stance. On earlier occasions, the chef has invited trouble as he had mocked vegans and the vegan food.

