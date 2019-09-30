e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

How the humble haldi, the go-to for Indians for any ailment, became a rage worldwide

Ayurveda recommends turmeric for diseases like joint pain, headache, diabetes, allergic conditions, skin problems, menstrual problems, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and many more.

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Ayurveda recommends turmeric for diseases like joint pain, headache, diabetes, allergic conditions, skin problems, menstrual problems, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and many more.
Ayurveda recommends turmeric for diseases like joint pain, headache, diabetes, allergic conditions, skin problems, menstrual problems, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and many more.(Unsplash)
         

“Haldi wala doodh” or turmeric milk is not just Indians go-to for any injury before consulting a doctor but it has also become a rage worldwide. Ayurveda recommends turmeric for diseases like joint pain, liver problem, headache, diabetes, allergic conditions, skin problems, dental pain, lung infections, fever, menstrual problems, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and many more.

Turmeric is found in every Indian household and is made from the roots of the ginger family plants. Curcumin is an active ingredient in turmeric.

The antioxidants in curcumin have been shown to attenuate adriamycin-induced cardiotoxicity and may prevent diabetic cardiovascular complications. The anti-thrombotic, anti-proliferative and anti-inflammatory effects of curcumin and the effect of curcumin in decreasing the serum cholesterol level may protect against the pathological changes occurring with atherosclerosis, explains Dr Saurabh Arora, founder of Snec30 and Managing Director, ARBRO Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Snec30 is a 30mg capsule packed with benefits of curcumin and has no side effects even if consumed in large quantities, he claims.

“Typically, the turmeric found in our kitchens has only about 3-5 per cent of curcumin and would need to be taken in extremely large quantities to derive its benefits. Snec30 capsule is absorbable at a rapid pace, provides faster and instant action for any disease or problem,” Arora said.

On being asked how curcumin is beneficial for one’s heart, Arora said:

1) Intake of curcumin reduces chances of heart attack by 65 per cent

2) Curcumin exhibits activity against atherosclerosis and myocardial infarction. Basically it prevents arteries from becoming narrow and allows continuous blood flow to the heart muscle.

3) Curcumin is anti-inflammatory, thus it slows down blood clotting or thickening, which is one of the main reasons for a heart attack.

4) Curcumin reduces chances of insulin resistance.

5) It promotes cardiac tissue repair and substantially helps in post Bypass surgery treatments.

6) Curcumin helps balance cholesterol levels.

7) It protects against cell death following heart attacks or cardiovascular events.

These are just some of the benefits of curcumin. This simple compound, so revered in the past may represent the future of cardiovascular health.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 16:31 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
lifestyle