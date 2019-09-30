How the humble haldi, the go-to for Indians for any ailment, became a rage worldwide

more-lifestyle

“Haldi wala doodh” or turmeric milk is not just Indians go-to for any injury before consulting a doctor but it has also become a rage worldwide. Ayurveda recommends turmeric for diseases like joint pain, liver problem, headache, diabetes, allergic conditions, skin problems, dental pain, lung infections, fever, menstrual problems, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and many more.

Turmeric is found in every Indian household and is made from the roots of the ginger family plants. Curcumin is an active ingredient in turmeric.

The antioxidants in curcumin have been shown to attenuate adriamycin-induced cardiotoxicity and may prevent diabetic cardiovascular complications. The anti-thrombotic, anti-proliferative and anti-inflammatory effects of curcumin and the effect of curcumin in decreasing the serum cholesterol level may protect against the pathological changes occurring with atherosclerosis, explains Dr Saurabh Arora, founder of Snec30 and Managing Director, ARBRO Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Snec30 is a 30mg capsule packed with benefits of curcumin and has no side effects even if consumed in large quantities, he claims.

“Typically, the turmeric found in our kitchens has only about 3-5 per cent of curcumin and would need to be taken in extremely large quantities to derive its benefits. Snec30 capsule is absorbable at a rapid pace, provides faster and instant action for any disease or problem,” Arora said.

On being asked how curcumin is beneficial for one’s heart, Arora said:

1) Intake of curcumin reduces chances of heart attack by 65 per cent

2) Curcumin exhibits activity against atherosclerosis and myocardial infarction. Basically it prevents arteries from becoming narrow and allows continuous blood flow to the heart muscle.

3) Curcumin is anti-inflammatory, thus it slows down blood clotting or thickening, which is one of the main reasons for a heart attack.

4) Curcumin reduces chances of insulin resistance.

5) It promotes cardiac tissue repair and substantially helps in post Bypass surgery treatments.

6) Curcumin helps balance cholesterol levels.

7) It protects against cell death following heart attacks or cardiovascular events.

These are just some of the benefits of curcumin. This simple compound, so revered in the past may represent the future of cardiovascular health.

