119 govindas hurt, festivities see fewer injuries this year

mumbai

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:45 IST

This year, injuries during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai saw a drop – with 119 govindas injured, of whom 26 were admitted to the hospital for further treatment. There were no fatalities. Last year, the festivities claimed one life and injured 153 persons.

“Most patients who were brought to hospitals came in with minor injuries. They were discharged soon after treatment,” said a spokesperson for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Sunil Sawant, from Shri Sai Devshtan Govinda Pathak, sustained spinal cord injuries and is being treated at KEM hospital in Parel.

In Thane, 19 were injured. “Thirteen people suffered minor injuries and were released after first aid. A 10-year-old boy from Azad Nagar, Kunal Arvind Yadav, fractured his right hand,” said a medical officer from the Thane Civil Hospital. Five others were treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.

Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti (DHSS), the umbrella body of Govinda pathaks in the city, attributed the fall in the number of injuries to muted celebrations this year. “The govindas were disappointed this year as most of the events were cancelled. But because of muted celebrations, the number of injuries also reduced. We haven’t received complaints regarding any kind of serious injury or casualty,” said Surendra Panchal, secretary, DHSS.

Meanwhile, activists have claimed that at several places, safety regulations issued by the state and approved by the Bombay high court (HC) were violated. “Though the number of injuries have decreased this year, one govinda was still seriously injured. My team saw instances of children, younger than 14 years of age, were participating in the festivities without safety gear,” said Swati Patil, secretary of Utkarsh Mahila Samajik Sanstha.

Patil had in 2014 filed a petition in HC to restrict the height of the handis and participation of children in the celebrations. “We observed violations in Chembur, Thane and Dadar, and will file a complaint in the coming days,” she said.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 00:45 IST