14 Mumbai schools get digital classrooms; another 46 to go

As part of the initiative to provide quality education to students from economically weaker sections, 14 schools in Chandivli were equipped with digital classrooms in the first phase of the project.

Of 60 schools, which are part of the project, 24 belong to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the rest are private schools that cater to children from slum areas.

A classroom in each of the schools has been painted and with visual elements, including solar system, pictures and quotes by famous leaders.

To impart lessons through e-learning, LED TV and sound system have been fitted in the classroom and each school has been provided with pendrives, which have lessons.

“When the whole world is going digital, why should students who do not have the means to afford technology be neglected? There are international schools that charge higher fees and teach students using technology. Here, we are trying to bring the students of BMC school on par with these students,” said Mohammed Arif (Naseem) Khan . Project ‘Padega Chandivli, Badega Chandivli’ is his brainchild.

The schools include English, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu medium schools in the area, which conduct classes from standard one to 10.

“The modules that have been converted to digital form have approval from the state government and are on lines with the approved syllabus for respective classes,” Khan added.

Ravi Nair, chairperson of Eden High School and Junior College, Sakinaka, said technology has eased teacher’s job because they can now explain the concepts to students through audio-visual medium.

“Controlling the class becomes easier as students are now taking keen interest in the lessons because they now find lectures interesting,” Nair said.

Basanti Roy, former divisional secretary, Maharashtra state board, said technology should not substitute teachers, but should be used complement the lessons.

“When the world is moving towards technology, education can’t choose remain primitive,” she added.