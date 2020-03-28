14 new coronavirus cases found in Maharashtra, number rises to 167
The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to 167 with 14 persons testing positive for the infection till Saturday evening, the health department said.
Twelve people in Mumbai and two in Nagpur tested positive during the day.
On Friday, 28 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the state.
