Home / Mumbai News / 14 new coronavirus cases found in Maharashtra, number rises to 167

14 new coronavirus cases found in Maharashtra, number rises to 167

Twelve people in Mumbai and two in Nagpur tested positive during the day.

mumbai Updated: Mar 28, 2020 19:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
People maintain social distance as they stand in a queue to collect passes for essential services during day-2 of a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Nagpur on March 26, 2020.
People maintain social distance as they stand in a queue to collect passes for essential services during day-2 of a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Nagpur on March 26, 2020.(PTI file photo)
         

The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to 167 with 14 persons testing positive for the infection till Saturday evening, the health department said.

Twelve people in Mumbai and two in Nagpur tested positive during the day.

On Friday, 28 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the state.

