15 days late, monsoon finally arrives in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai on Tuesday, even as the skies remained clear and sunny, and there was little rain.

The IMD said weather conditions over the city confirmed the monsoon had set in. For Mumbai, the average June rainfall is usually 493.1mm, but so far, there has been only 165.9mm rain.

While the normal monsoon onset date is June 10, this is the longest Mumbai has waited for it in a decade.

In 2009, the monsoon onset took place on June 27.

“The rain-bearing criteria were fulfilled between Monday and Tuesday for Mumbai, along with the prevailing westerly winds and overall cloud cover. The staggered continuity of monsoon rainfall pattern in a phased manner with rains over north of Mumbai in Palghar and Dahanu, all indicated the onset. Rains also covered remaining areas of north-central Maharashtra, thus covering the entire state,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

The weather bureau also declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over all of Maharashtra, with a two-week delay in surrounding areas of north Konkan.

On Tuesday, the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 7.2mm rain; no rain was recorded in Colaba, representative of south Mumbai. HosalikaRr said Mumbai received good rainfall in the past 24 hours, mostly in the suburbs and around Colaba, while south-central Mumbai has remained dry. “A few stations in the city have recorded moderate to heavy rain as well,” Hosalikar said.

Over the past 24 hours (between 8.30am Monday and 8.30am Tuesday), Akurli Road in Kandivli (East) recorded maximum rain in the city at 87mm, followed by Mulund (West) at 45.2mm, Powai (44.6mm), Bhandup (36.6mm) and Borivli (25.2mm). The Colaba weather station recorded 7.8mm rain, and Mazagaon 10.8mm (see box for complete list).

The current rainfall deficiency in Mumbai, from June 1 to June 25 uptil 8.30am, is 57% in the suburbs and 68% in south Mumbai. Water stock across all seven lakes is currently a little over 5%.

“In the coming days, we expect an increase in rainfall intensity, but it will not catch up to the collective deficiency for the month of June. Below normal rainfall will be witnessed for June,” Hosalikar said, adding, “Our long-range forecast indicates that a much better performance is expected during July and August.”

The weather bureau declared arrival of monsoon over entire Maharashtra with the northern limit of the southwest monsoon passing from Veraval and Surat in Gujarat to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, all the way up to Uttarakhand.

According to data from the IMD, this is the fourth most delayed monsoon since 1951, as monsoon onset was recorded as late as June 28 in 1958 and 1974. However, the data also reveals a stark variability in onset dates over the past 68 years, as monsoon arrived over the city as early as May 29 in 1956 and 1962, as well as May 31 in 2006.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 00:33 IST