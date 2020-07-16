e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 2 killed as building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad amid heavy rains

2 killed as building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad amid heavy rains

In all, 15 people were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital. The two deceased have been identified as Faizal Wahid Sayyad (18) and Anjum Shahabuddin Shaikh (23)

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:45 IST
Sagar Pillai| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Two people were killed after a ground plus two-storey structure Chawl in Malvani area of (ANI/Twitter)
         

Two people were killed after a ground plus two-storey structure Chawl in Malvani area of Mumbai’s Malad collapsed on Thursday. The incident took place around 2:35 pm on plot no.8 at Abdul Hamid Marg in Malvani. Four fire engine and one rescue van was sent to the spot.

Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, said “After arriving at the incident, it was noticed that a ground plus two floor chawl had collapsed. Of the total injured, two were rescued by the Fire Brigade and sent to the hospital. Two more people were already sent to a nearby hospital by locals before our team arrived.”

In all, 15 people were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital. The two deceased have been identified as Faizal Wahid Sayyad (18) and Anjum Shahabuddin Shaikh (23) and the rest of the 13 people were treated and discharged, according to the BMC.

More details awaited.

