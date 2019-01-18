200-yr-old Thane crematorium to reopen on January 26

Renovation of the 200-year-old Jawhar Baugh Crematorium will be completed by the end of this month and it will be operational from January 26, said civic chief Sanjeev Jaiswal. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had claimed to modernise the crematorium, which will have automated machines to reduce pollution and seating space for over 300 people.

The Jawhar Baug Crematorium has catered to several generations — from the Portuguese and British to the present day residents. The proposal for the crematorium’s makeover was tabled in August 2017 and an NGO was appointed for the work.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The civic commissioner has given orders to carry out the work on war-footing. Basic installation of machinery and seating arrangements is completed. The work of beautification of the junction opposite the crematorium, painting government buildings around the crematorium to match with it, repairing the footpath and public toilet near the crematorium and installing a high-mast in the junction near the crematorium is still remaining.”

Jaiswal has also asked contractors to develop attractive landscapes in the crematorium premises, install ample light arrangements, sound system and signage.

The corporation had extended the present area of the crematorium by over 10,000 sq feet, taking over some parts of the nearby residential area, a temple, godowns, public toilets and few residential structures.

“Around 27 families are affected in Raghoba Shankar Road, opposite the crematorium. We will be rehabilitating all these families and a proper access road will be developed for the crematorium. The newly upgraded part of the crematorium will be opened for the residents from January 26,” said Malvi.

new facilities at the crematorium

The crematorium is designed to cater to the increasing population for the next 50 years. There will be six machine-operated wooden pyres along with the logs of wood attached to an automatic trolley. The trolley will enter an enclosed machine, which will absorb the heat, smoke and ash and release it high in the air with the help of a chimney. This will reduce the pollution and stink emanating from the crematorium.

The machine will also use merely 25 to 30% of the wood that was required earlier. Around 200 to 250 kg of wood was required for one cremation earlier, which will be reduced to 30 to 35 kg.

The machines will also have an option for gas cremation for those who do not want to use wood and opt for an eco-friendly option. The crematorium will also have a separate section for children. The corporation has also constructed a seating arrangement for 300 people in this crematorium.

The Jawhar Baugh crematorium is one of the oldest in Thane and is situated in the heart of the city on RS Road in Thane (West). It is a gas crematorium and used by people from Naupada, Ghodbunder, Panchpakhadi and Uthalsar areas.

In the last few decades, the population of Thane has increased and thus the corporation had decided to develop this crematorium with advanced facilities.

