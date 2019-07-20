22-year-old killed, 4 hurt as car crashes into tanker in Mumbai

A 22-year-old college student was killed on Friday, while four of his friends were injured, after their car swirled and crashed into a water tanker near Bandra Reclamation. According to the Bandra police, the victims, who had gone out for a drive to Worli, were speeding at over 100kmph on their way back to Borivli, when the accident occurred.

The victims have been identified as Hamza Indorewala, 22; Arif Mehta, 19, who was driving the car; Murtaza Bhanpurawala, 18; Gaurav Jain, 18; and Viral Chauhan, 19. “While Indorewala, who was seated behind Mehta, died at the spot, two of them suffered minor injuries. Two other youngsters sustained grievous injuries and are being treated at the intensive care unit of Bhabha Hospital,” said Nitin Patil, in-charge, Bandra traffic division.

Police said the group was travelling in a Hyundai Verna, which they suspect belongs to Mehta. After starting out from Borivli, they had taken the western express highway to go to Worli via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Around 2.30pm, on reaching Worli, they had taken a U-turn, crossed the toll booth and were nearing Reclamation when Mehta spotted a water tanker parked on the right side.

Officers said Mehta swerved to the left to avoid hitting the tanker, but failed to regain control of the vehicle as he was speeding at more than twice the speed limit. “The car swirled on the road owing to the sudden brakes and crashed into the rear end of the tanker. The right portion of the car was heavily damaged,” said senior inspector Girish Anavkar. The water tanker was waiting to be refilled at a local garden, said the police.

Locals rushed to the spot along with traffic officers and rushed the victims them to Bhabha Hospital. The Bandra police said they have informed the victims’ families and registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence against Mehta. They have seized the damaged vehicle and will send it for inspection to the regional transport office. While prima facie probe hinted that the car was speeding at over 100 kmph, a final report by the RTO will verify the same, said officers.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 01:19 IST