₹250-crore repairs on Mumbai’s 134 roads

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 00:11 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon undertake repairs worth ₹250 crore of 134 major and minor roads in the island city (between Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade and Dadar) that have been damaged, either because of the rain or because they were last repaired two to three years ago.

These roads include Raja Rammohan Roy road in Girgaum, Senapati Bapat road, Pratiksha Nagar Vachanalaya road in Sion, Ganesh Gully road, Barkat Ali Dargah road, Dosti Acre road in Wadala, Sewri Cross Road, Dinshaw Petit Road, Subhanrao Nalawade road in Parel, Parmar Guruji Road, Mahalaxmi Temple road, Sophia College Lane near Pedder Road, Gamdevi Road near Tardeo and Nanubhai Desai road near Girgaum.

Along with the roads, the civic body plans to repair side strips and footpaths, and any spoilt underground utility such as sewer lines, water pipelines, or storm water drains. This comes following municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi’s recent directives to shift all utilities into ducts along footpaths, and repair them at the same time when the roads are being repaired, to avoid frequent digging of roads.

On Friday, the BMC floated eight bids to look for contractors to undertake this work after the monsoon.

A senior civic officer from the roads department, who is in charge of the project, said, “Roads which have potholes, bad patches, and whose life is over and need extensive repair have been shortlisted. We will use layers of asphalt on all roads.”

