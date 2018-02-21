3 loaders from Mumbai airport stole phones, arrested

The city crime branch arrested three men who worked as loaders at the Mumbai airport on Monday, for allegedly stealing mobile phones ordered online, coming for delivery from Bangalore.

The police recovered 53 mobile phones worth Rs6.50 lakh from them.

The accused have been identified as Indrajeet Magar, 28, Satish Ombalkar, 28, Chhotelal Yadav, 26. The trio lives in Mumbai and has been working as loaders at the airport for the past two to three years.

According to the police, the incident came to light after an employee of a courier firm ‘EDS International Private Limited’ registered a complaint with the airport police station. The firm has the responsibility of Redmi mobile phones to transport from Bangalore to Mumbai.

The phones come from Indigo airlines in bulk and are stored in a warehouse at Mumbai to be distributed it to the customers who ordered them online, said police inspector Srimant Shinde of Mumbai crime branch (unit 10). Several mobile phones went missing between the cargo and warehouse, following which around 30 people were picked up for questioning, added Shinde.

Based on the mobile phone location and several other evidences, the trio taken into custody and they confessed to the crime. A police team searched their house and other places and recovered 53 mobile phones, said Shinde. Police have been questioning them to find out whether they have stolen any other valuables from the airport.