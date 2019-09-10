31-year-old teacher held for sexually assaulting boy

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:55 IST

A 31-year-old pregnant teacher of a convent school was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in school last month.

The police had booked two minors for sexually assaulting the boy. One of the accused, who is 12 years old, was detained on Monday. The other boy has not been detained as he is out of town. All three study in Class 6.

“On August 1, the two accused sexually assaulted the boy in a classroom,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.

“Initially, we booked only two boys. When we took the statement, the boy told us that after his classmates left, the teacher came to the classroom and kissed him forcefully. She also assaulted the boy when he protested,” the officer said. After investigation, the police arrested the teacher.

The police booked the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

“The teacher, who is pregnant, has been remanded in police custody till September 11. The accused boy was sent to a remand home,” said Suryakant Jagdale, senior inspector from Kopar Khairane police. “We will detain the other boy as soon as he reaches Navi Mumbai,” another officer said. “The boys were not suspended from school, but they stopped attending the classes after the case was registered,” he said. The school authorities were unavailable for comments.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 00:16 IST