38-year-old Mumbai bizman held for raping veteran actress

A 38-year-old Andheri-based businessman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 68-year-old veteran Bollywood actress.

In the third FIR against the accused at Juhu police station in the past few months, the actress on Thursday alleged that he raped her between 2011 and 2015.

A team of the crime branch unit-9 immediately arrested him from his residence under the charges of rape, cheating and forgery and threatening, said an official of the crime branch requesting anonymity. In January this year, the actress had filed a stalking and molestation case against the accused, who was then arrested by the Juhu police.

She filed another FIR against him alleging that he had taken Rs15.40 crore from her under the pretext of getting her four Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) flats in Mumbai and a flat in Santacruz. The cases were transferred to the Mumbai crime branch unit-9.

An officer who is part of the investigating team said, “The accused gave two letters of Mhada flats and an agreement of a flat situated in Santacruz to the victim to win her trust. But he did not even contact the construction firm of the Santacruz flat.” She allegedly sold her mother’s residence situated at Napean Sea Road and gave Rs8 crore to the accused. The actress and the accused had known each other for a while and she stopped talking to him after some differences.

However, he allegedly kept calling her, following which she filed a molestation and stalking case against him in January. Police said the accused is a sweet-talker. He has cheated women before and cases have been filed against him in DN Nagar and Versova polices station.