53 tonnes of floral waste collected during Ganeshotsav in Thane

Around 53 tonnes of floral waste was collected during Ganeshotsav— an increase of 6 tonnes from last year.

There was around 80% decrease in plastic waste and thermocol was not used in decorations this year. Officials and activists attributed this to increased awareness among devotees.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) along with an NGO, Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth, collected floral waste generated during the festival to convert them into fertilisers at a unit set up in Kopri.

Scouts and guides from Little Flower High School conducted a clean-up drive in Thane on Friday. Students collected 30 bags of floral waste in three hours. The waste was handed over to the TMC.

“Our teachers explained to us how waste management will help beautify the city,” said Rashi Parab, a student of Class 7 at Little Flower High School.

A TMC official said, “A notable decrease in usage of plastic and thermocol was seen this year during the Ganpati festival.”

“The usage of plastic among the floral waste had reduced by 80% this year,” he added.

Bhatu Sawant, CEO, Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth, said, “In the last 10 days, around 53 tonnes of floral waste was collected. Last year, 47 tonnes were collected. Increased social awareness could be the reason for the increase in amount of floral waste.”

Volunteers from Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Sangh collected floral waste from Railadevi lake.

