54K mangroves to be razed for bullet train in Maharashtra

At least 54,000 mangroves spread across 13.36 hectares (ha) in Maharashtra will be razed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the state government confirmed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande, transport minister Diwakar Raote told the legislative Council that the government will plant five times the trees that will be cut for the project.

“The project will run on high pillars, to ensure the damage to mangroves and the environment is minimum. The floodwater will not enter Navi Mumbai, as no mangroves are being cut in the area.”

Raote said the government is in talks with locals who will be affected by the project and will give them appropriate compensation.

In response to another question by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise, the state government said a total of 1,379 ha is proposed to be acquired for the project.

Of this, 275.65ha, which is privately owned, falls in Maharashtra.

In Mumbai, the state will purchase 39.252sqm of private land in Vikhroli for the project.

The government will acquire 188ha of private land. In Palghar district, affecting 3,498 families. Of this, 2.95 hectares of land has been purchased by the government.

In Thane district, 6,589 farmers, who own 84.81ha, are to be affected by the project. Of this, 2.95ha has been purchased by the government.

