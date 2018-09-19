ACP, inspector on patrolling duty assaulted in Mumbai

In two separate incidents, an assistant commissioner of police and a police inspector were manhandled and assaulted while they were on the Ganpati patrolling duty at Andheri’s Sahar and Versova areas late on Monday night.

According to the Sahar police, a mob which was part of a Ganpati procession from the Great Indira Nagar in Lelewadi in Andheri (East) started to create a law and order problem around 10pm. They allegedly assaulted police inspector Raghunath Kadam and other officers and constables. They also allegedly manhandled senior inspector Lata Shirsat.

An FIR has been registered under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and other IPC sections for unlawful assembly. No arrests have been made so far.

The second incident took place at 11.50pm on the northbound stretch of JP road in Versova. As ACP Vinay Kulkarni was asking vehicles to move forward, drunk Amarendra Bhosle, 29, a resident of Yari Road, started to abuse the police saying he won’t move his vehicle. When Bhosle was put in the police van, his unknown aide allegedly pushed the ACP, pulled Bhosle out and tried to run. While they managed to nab Bhosle, his aide fled.

Meanwhile, two men were booked for beating up devotees and policemen during immersions in Dombivli, on Monday.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 00:51 IST