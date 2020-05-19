Activist arranges for vehicles to ferry patients to hospitals

mumbai

A Mira Road-based activist has come to the rescue of patients and senior citizens who are finding it difficult to visit hospitals due to lockdown restrictions. Over the last few days, Sadique Basha has been attending to requests from people and arranging vehicles for them to visit hospitals.

A few days ago, Basha decided to make an autorickshaw available for patients who wished to see a doctor or go to a hospital. He made a small video clip with his contact number and posted it on social media sites offering help in case need. Over the next few days, he got a large number of requests from people. “I realised there were just too many people who had no means to travel due to lockdown. Patients who don’t own a vehicle find it difficult to travel. People cannot walk till they find a bus. Thus we started helping such people,” he said.

Seeing the number of people seeking help, Basha got three more cars from his friends who wanted to help him help others during this difficult time. “With this, we now have four vehicles. People who wish to avail the service have to send the details on message because we need to make sure it’s a genuine request. Then, patients are picked up and dropped to and from hospitals. We hope to help more people in the coming days as we know that there are many who need such a service at this hour especially considering that the lockdown is being extended.”