Airlines must stock fuel for an alternate landing: DGCA

After a series of incidents at various airports across the country, including the SpiceJet aircraft that overshot the main runway at Mumbai airport on July 1, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has once again emphasised its regulations on flights operating on minimum fuel in which pilots sought emergency landings.

In a fresh air safety circular on July 5, the aviation regulator also asked air traffic controllers (ATCs) to provide early landing to any aircraft that declares ‘minimum fuel’.

The DGCA has observed that in past cases, the crew would declare ‘Mayday Fuel’ to seek priority in landing at the destination airport rather than making an alternate landing. The fuel available on the flight was less than the planned final reserve fuel and in most cases, was not sufficient for a second alternate landing.

Airport officials said that during adverse weather conditions or airport limitations, a second alternate destination should be considered during the flight planning stage. The flights should carry sufficient fuel to reach two alternative destinations.

The circular said that by declaring minimum fuel to the ATC, all the planned airport options are reduced to a specific one intended for landing. Any change to the existing clearance to land may result in landing with less than the planned final reserve fuel. “This is not an emergency situation but an indication that an emergency situation is possible, should any additional delay occur,” the DGCA instructed the airlines and ATC.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 02:42 IST