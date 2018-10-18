Aspiring model was murdered for refusing sex, say cops

Muzzammil Syed, the 19-year-old student arrested in connection with the murder of 20-year-old model, Mansi Dixit, on Wednesday said he killed her after she turned down his demand for sex, according to the Bangur Nagar police.

The body of Dixit was found dumped in the mangroves at Malad on Monday.

Dixit had returned from her native town in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Syed too had arrived in the city only a few days ago from his native place in Hyderabad.

The next day, Syed and Dixit had met for the first time when Dixit went to his residence in Milat Nagar at Andheri West.

“The accused confessed to have demanded to have sex with her. When she said no, he got enraged and hit her on the head with a stool,” said a police source, on the condition of anonymity.

“But he keeps changing his statements. So sustained interrogation is going on to ascertain the motive behind the crime. We have enough scientific and other evidence to nail him for the crime. We are still collecting evidence. Also, we have several witnesses who can link him to the crime,” added the police source.

Syed in his confession to the police said he got scared after she lost conscious. He tried to wake her up by sprinkling water on her.

She then gained partial consciousness. However, Syed was worried that his mother would come home.

So, he strangled her with a rope. He then booked a taxi from his phone to dispose of her body.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 08:34 IST