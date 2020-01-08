Before taking charge as minister, Bacchu Kadu donates blood

mumbai

Minister of state for water resources and school education, Bacchu Kadu, kicked off his tenure on Tuesday by donating blood. The junior minister from Achalpur constituency in Amaravati district has also warned government officials not to hold the general public ransom for the work they are expected to carry out.

Kadu, 49, who is serving a fourth term in the legislative Assembly as an independent member, is known for his aggressive protests on social issues, especially those related to physically-challenged people and farmers. He has been facing several cases for attacking government officials for delays in services. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray inducted him in the state cabinet from its quota as a junior minister.

Before taking charge of his department at his allotted office at Vidhan Bhavan, on Tuesday, Kadu donated blood near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi next to Mantralaya. A special van for blood donation was arranged by a government hospital and collected donations from Kadu and dozens of workers of his social organisation, Prahar Janashakti Party. The minister has organised around 1,000 blood donation camps and donated more than 15,000 units of blood under the aegis of his organisation.

“Like voting, blood donation is noble work which our organisation has undertaken. I will continue to work in the interest of the common man and will not spare any official involved in deliberate delays to any proposal or file related to the common man,” Kadu said.

Even before taking charge, Kadu had ordered the suspension of two officials from his district, for delays in deciding on proposals related to beneficiaries of social schemes. Kadu had said that he would not think of repercussions for action against government officials or employees who play errant and prove against the interest of the public.