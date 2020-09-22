Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 20, rescue operations underway
The building collapsed in the early hours of the morning on Monday.mumbai Updated: Sep 22, 2020 08:21 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The death toll from the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi rose to 20 on Tuesday morning even as rescuers scrambled to look for more survivors.
Officials of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) fear that 20 to 25 people are still trapped under the debris.
