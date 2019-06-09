Car runs over woman on footpath near Mumbai

A 45-year-old woman was killed and her sister-in-law sustained severe injuries after a speeding four-wheeler rammed into them on Friday evening in Kalyan (West).

The two women were taking an evening walk when the vehicle hit them before the driver fled from the spot.

According to the police, Vinda Gupta, a resident of Bhawani Nagar in Kalyan (West) was dragged almost 10 feet after being hit by the car.

Banrasi Gupta, 47, husband of the victim, registered a case of rash driving against the driver.

“An onlooker had noted down the registration number of the vehicle and we have got details from the regional transport office [RTO],” said NM Patil, senior inspector from Khadakpada police station.

The accident occurred around 7.30pm when Gupta and her sister-in-law Sushila Gurucharan Gupta, 50, were walking on the footpath in Gaudipada.

“When the vehicle hit them, Sushila was tossed a distance and Vinda was dragged for 10 feet. The two women were taken to Aayush Hospital in Kalyan where Vinda died during treatment. Her sister-in-law was diagnosed with a hip fracture,” said Patil.

The Khadakpada police registered a case against the driver for driving dangerously, rash driving and causing death under sections 304(A), 279, 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 184 and 134 (A) of Motor Vehicles Act.

“We have got some clues and we will soon arrest the driver and seize the vehicle,” said Patil.

