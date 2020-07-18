e-paper
Cheating in HSC boards: 1 student from Mumbai division barred from 5 exams, 17 others to give retests

Cheating in HSC boards: 1 student from Mumbai division barred from 5 exams, 17 others to give retests

mumbai Updated: Jul 18, 2020 02:04 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

A day after the results of the HSC (Class 12) exams were declared, the Mumbai divisional board said that it has taken action against 18 students for cheating in the exams.

One student who tried to find a dummy candidate to appear on his behalf has been barred for the next five exams, while the police had taken action against the dummy candidate.

In the case of the 17 other students who were caught in different cheating cases, the board has said that they will have to re-appear for the exams in which they cheated.

“Strict action has been taken against such candidates as per the board’s rule book after the internal committee found them guilty,” said Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai divisional board. While the inquiry is usually conducted in the presence of retired gazetted officers, owing to the Covid-19 situation this year and the ensuing lockdown, the board gave powers to local education inspectors to conduct the probe and students were asked to report to the for the purpose.

