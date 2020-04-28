College managements ensure salary, staff pools in money for contract employees

mumbai

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:45 IST

The staff and management of Mumbai colleges are doing their bit to support daily wage workers and contractual employees at the colleges during the lockdown.

At some colleges, both teaching and non-teaching staff pooled in money to ensure salaries of contractual employees, while at others the management ensured them timely payments.

“Around ten of our peons and other contractual staff wouldn’t have got salaries for the entire lockdown period, hence, some of our teaching and non-teaching staff pooled in resources and ensured they are paid,” said Anju Kapoor, principal, UPG College, Vile Parle.

Temporary staff usually work on an eleven-month contract, which is renewed every year by the college. In some cases, this renewal has been left in the lurch due to the ongoing situation, leaving employees worried.

Thus, some college managements have decided to keep payments going, even for those on contracts. “There would be a handful of people who fall into this category but even if their contract hasn’t been renewed on paper, the college is making sure their salaries are not withheld,” said Parag Thakkar, principal, HR College, Churchgate.

“Everyone, including the security and housekeeping staff, has received their salaries and our management has clarified that the lockdown will not affect their monthly payment,” said Parag Ajgaonkar, principal, NM College, Vile Parle.