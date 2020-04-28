e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / College managements ensure salary, staff pools in money for contract employees

College managements ensure salary, staff pools in money for contract employees

mumbai Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:45 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

The staff and management of Mumbai colleges are doing their bit to support daily wage workers and contractual employees at the colleges during the lockdown.

At some colleges, both teaching and non-teaching staff pooled in money to ensure salaries of contractual employees, while at others the management ensured them timely payments.

“Around ten of our peons and other contractual staff wouldn’t have got salaries for the entire lockdown period, hence, some of our teaching and non-teaching staff pooled in resources and ensured they are paid,” said Anju Kapoor, principal, UPG College, Vile Parle.

Temporary staff usually work on an eleven-month contract, which is renewed every year by the college. In some cases, this renewal has been left in the lurch due to the ongoing situation, leaving employees worried.

Thus, some college managements have decided to keep payments going, even for those on contracts. “There would be a handful of people who fall into this category but even if their contract hasn’t been renewed on paper, the college is making sure their salaries are not withheld,” said Parag Thakkar, principal, HR College, Churchgate.

“Everyone, including the security and housekeeping staff, has received their salaries and our management has clarified that the lockdown will not affect their monthly payment,” said Parag Ajgaonkar, principal, NM College, Vile Parle.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news