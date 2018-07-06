Compound wall of housing complex in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar caves in; no injuries reported

The compound wall of an upscale housing complex in Ghatkopar (west) caved in on Friday morning, making it the second such incident in the city in 10 days. No damage to life and property has been reported.

On June 25, the wall of a residential building in Wadala collapsed and buried six cars after heavy rains, forcing residents of 240 flats in the C and D wings of Lloyd Estate to vacate the building.

On Friday, a part of the ground and the compound wall of the upscale Kalpataru Aura complex on LBS Marg caved in.

The fire brigade was sent to the spot immediately.

Residents said they have been complaining to the local Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) office since last October, when they spotted cracks on the compound wall for the first time.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, a society resident complained again about the cracks. Jagdish Shetty, a resident, said: “I complained to the local ward office that the cracks were due to scouring of the nearby nullah. After that, civic officials inspected the site and the local ward office forwarded the complaint to the storm water drains department. The department then issued a notice to the developer and architect for faulty construction of the compound wall.”

Only 50 metres of the compound wall has caved in as of now, but the entire stretch of wall could collapse anytime, he added.

Kalpataru Group chairman Mofotraj Munot said: “I am not aware of the situation as of now, but if it is required that we reconstruct the wall, we will do it.”

When asked about residents’ complaints about cracks on the compound wall, he said: “Anyone can say anything they feel like. But we are ready to reconstruct the wall if needed.”

The response of local BMC officials and fire brigade officials at the site is awaited.