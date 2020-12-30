Cong misleading people, CAA limited to Assam: Athawale

mumbai

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:26 IST

Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, on Sunday hit out at the Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over the amended citizenship act. He also clarified that Indian Muslims need not worry as “they are totally safe”.

At a rally organised by the Republican Party of India (RPI) in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Athawale also said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be “limited to Assam only”.

“The Congress and many other Opposition parties are misleading the Muslims, tribals and many other communities by claiming that in the absence of proper documents they may lose their citizenship,” said Athawale at the rally in Dr BR Ambedkar Garden, Bandra. “The National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be limited to Assam only. There is no need to worry about NRC in rest of the states.” He also said he wants to create awareness about NRC and CAA to clear doubts in the minds of people, especially Muslims.

Slamming the ruling Shiv Sena, Athawale said, “Since the time of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena had been campaigning aggressively to stop infiltration of Bangladeshis, but now suddenly they are against what they had said earlier. Why has the Sena taken a U-turn? This is because they want to retain the chair.”

He also assured CAA is aimed at giving citizenship and not “snatching it away.”