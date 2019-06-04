Congress slams actor over tweet insulting Shivaji

The Congress’s state unit slammed actress Payal Rohatgi, after a tweet insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hired several such people to malign historical figures and public personalities...Payal Rohatgi has insulted Maharashtra’s icon Shivaji Maharaj. We will not tolerate it.”

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyaya said, “This has nothing to do with the BJP. She is not related in any way to our party.”

