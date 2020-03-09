Corona alert: BMC tracks 537 who returned from virus-hit countries

mumbai

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 00:26 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully tracked 537 Mumbai-based passengers who returned from trips to countries affected by the new coronavirus. Of the 537, 123 were suspected to have contracted the virus. While the test results of 114 of them were found to be negative, results of nine passengers are awaited, according to the civic health department.

Recently, the BMC had approached the Central government to get details of the passengers, who had come via Delhi. The civic body then formed a special medical team, which either visited their homes or contacted the fliers over the phone or through social networking sites. The BMC also came across some passengers from Mira-Bhayander, Vasai and Virar, areas which do not fall under the BMC’s jurisdiction. Considering the emergency, the BMC checked on passengers from these areas too. The initial monitoring showed some of them had cold, cough and fever for the first 24 hours. So the 123 people were sent to Kasturba Hospital for the test.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “Our initial target was to track these passengers and monitor their current health status to avoid a possibility of the spread of disease. Fortunately, no one is positive as of now and hence there is no need to worry. However, as a precaution, we will track them for the next 14 days.”

As a precautionary measure, the BMC has kept 100 more beds ready in isolation wards across Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar; KB Bhabha Hospital, Bandra; KB Bhabha Municipal Hospital, Kurla and Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care, Jogeshwari. Additionally, 24 health teams consisting of six members each will be deployed at each ward to monitor patients who show symptoms of the coronavirus. Two teams will be deployed at the international airport to monitor the situation around-the-clock.

The civic authority has urged people to avoid huge gatherings, maintain a distance of at least 10m while interacting, use of disposable tissues and handkerchief while coughing and sneezing. Also, people should wash their hands at regular intervals using hand sanitisers, the advisory states.

Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday clarified no suspected case has been reported in the state. While a total of 15 (13 in Mumbai and two in Pune) people are under inspection, 258 have been discharged from hospitals. The reports of the 15 people will come on Monday.

A total of 1,09,118 passengers across 904 flights have been screened for possible coronavirus infection at Mumbai and Pune airports. The government has started thermal scanner screenings of passengers at Pune and Nagpur airports. So far, 560 passengers who arrived from affected countries have been quarantined.