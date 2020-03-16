Coronavirus outbreak: HC notice to MU over BCom tests from March 23

mumbai

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:47 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday issued a notice to the University of Mumbai (MU) after it was informed that although schools and colleges across Maharashtra are closed for 15 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the MU was continuing with BCom semester six examinations as per its schedule from March 23. The hearing will be held on Tuesday. Later in the evening, the state put all exams on hold till further orders.

A division bench of acting chief justice BP Dharmadhikari and justice NR Borkar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Prabhadevi resident Sagar Jondhale, raising concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Expressing urgent need to invoke the century-old Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the 42-year-old sought orders to set up the Epidemic Disease Control Board for better prevention of dangerous diseases. His counsel, advocate Milind Deshmukh, on Monday submitted a list of 17 suggestions, including closing schools and colleges.

Government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade responded saying the state has taken several steps.

Schools and colleges across the state are already closed, Kakade said, adding, besides malls, cinema theatres and such other crowded places are also ordered to be closed.

Advocate Siddharth Ingle sought to intervene in the matter by tendering a letter addressed to the acting chief justice, pointing out the MU was going ahead with its BCom semester VI examination, which will be taken by over 3.50 lakh students.

Ingle’s letter added that various measures are taken by the government, including imposition of section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prevent crowds, but some more colleges in Mumbai were also holding their semester examinations and steps are required to be taken to protect these students from possible spread of the deadly virus.