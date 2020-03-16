e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Coronavirus outbreak: HC notice to MU over BCom tests from March 23

Coronavirus outbreak: HC notice to MU over BCom tests from March 23

mumbai Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:47 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday issued a notice to the University of Mumbai (MU) after it was informed that although schools and colleges across Maharashtra are closed for 15 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the MU was continuing with BCom semester six examinations as per its schedule from March 23. The hearing will be held on Tuesday. Later in the evening, the state put all exams on hold till further orders.

A division bench of acting chief justice BP Dharmadhikari and justice NR Borkar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Prabhadevi resident Sagar Jondhale, raising concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Expressing urgent need to invoke the century-old Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the 42-year-old sought orders to set up the Epidemic Disease Control Board for better prevention of dangerous diseases. His counsel, advocate Milind Deshmukh, on Monday submitted a list of 17 suggestions, including closing schools and colleges.

Government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade responded saying the state has taken several steps.

Schools and colleges across the state are already closed, Kakade said, adding, besides malls, cinema theatres and such other crowded places are also ordered to be closed.

Advocate Siddharth Ingle sought to intervene in the matter by tendering a letter addressed to the acting chief justice, pointing out the MU was going ahead with its BCom semester VI examination, which will be taken by over 3.50 lakh students.

Ingle’s letter added that various measures are taken by the government, including imposition of section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prevent crowds, but some more colleges in Mumbai were also holding their semester examinations and steps are required to be taken to protect these students from possible spread of the deadly virus.

top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
YES Bank to get RBI’s liquidity boost if needed, says Das
YES Bank to get RBI’s liquidity boost if needed, says Das
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Allow telcos to pay dues over 20 years: Centre to top court
Allow telcos to pay dues over 20 years: Centre to top court
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news