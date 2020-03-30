e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai civic body's helpline got 12,000 calls from March 6 to March 21

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai civic body’s helpline got 12,000 calls from March 6 to March 21

mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:59 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 24X7 helpline number 1916 has received around 12,000 calls after its launch on March 6 till March 21.

On March 6, the helpline received 474 calls, which surged to 1,972 on March 21. Most of the calls were made by those with a travel history or those who were concerned about coming in direct contact with an infected person.

“Almost 60% of the callers have domestic or international travel history. If a caller had an international travel history, we have been suggesting them to get home quarantined immediately until they develop symptoms,” said Suresh Kakani, assistant commissioner, health, BMC.

“We also get calls from people whose neighbours or relatives have recent travel history. We follow-up with such people on regular intervals as a precautionary measure,” he added.

Due to the change in temperature, Mumbaiites are developing flu-like symptoms and many make the calls as they are worried about being infected with the coronavirus.

The helpline is manned by doctors who also counsel anxious callers. Some callers were worried that the virus will kill everyone, said a doctor who received the calls.

“It is a form of telemedicine, for which our staff members are being trained to be counsel callers in distress. Almost 60% of the calls are from parents who are concerned about their children,” he said.

