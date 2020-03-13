Coronavirus outbreak: Some private schools in Mumbai to remain shut

mumbai

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 00:36 IST

A day after a senior citizen couple from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19, several private schools in the city on Thursday announced that they will remain shut. The state education department has, however, not made any announcement for aided and government schools.

While some declared holidays, many other warned parents against sending their children to schools if they are sick. On Thursday, some schools emailed parents about cancellation of classes, postponement of tests and other activities.

Andheri’s Utpal Shanghvi Global School sent an email to parents on Wednesday announcing that the school would remain shut until March 13. “We have decided to keep the school closed for two days just as a proactive precautionary measure. Students are expected to stay home and await lots of work coming their way through the school app. We are also exploring the possibility of students accessing & viewing classes online from home,” said Rakhi Mukherjee, principal of the school.

Another school in Andheri, Tridha International, sent out an email to its parents announcing the closure of pre-primary and primary section until further notice. “High School (Classes 7 to 9) will continue to function as usual. However, students suffering from cold, cough, sore throat, fever etc. will have to stay home for a week. They will be sent back in case they come to school. They will be permitted to resume school thereafter with a doctor’s certificate,” read the email.

Many schools like Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in BKC, Rustomjee Cambridge in Dahisar and Oberoi International School in Goregaon pushed their spring breaks forward. “The spring break was scheduled to begin from March 14 and as a precautionary measure, it has been decided to bring it forward from March 13,” said DAIS in a statement. The Oberoi International School has asked its parents to register any travel details or future travel plans of parents and relatives.

Other schools that decided to remain closed from Friday include Cathedral and John Connon in Fort, Vasant Vihar School in Thane and Witty International School in Malad. “It is a much-needed step as it would ensure the safety of students and their families. Many schools have e-learning platforms which can be used to ensure that children do not miss out on studies,” said a Thane-based parent.