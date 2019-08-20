Dharavi man booked for assaulting his 3 minor kids

mumbai

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 00:25 IST

A 40-year-old man was booked on Friday by the Dharavi police for assaulting his two daughters aged 11 and nine years, and his seven-year-old son. The incident came to light after the 11-year-old narrated her ordeal to her schoolteacher.

According to the Dharavi police, last week the father threw his mobile phone at the eldest girl after he found her playing games on it. The girl suffered injuries to her face and could not attend school for a few days.

On returning to school, her teacher noticed the injuries. and The 11-year-old also revealed that because of the harassment and regular assault, their mother had left home about 18 months ago.

The teacher contacted an NGO and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and filed a complaint against the father.

“On Friday when her father saw her playing games he assaulted her. The girl told her teacher that her father had assaulted her in the past on many occasions,” said an officer from Dharavi police station.

Through the statement of the children, it became clear that the father used to assault them, mostly under the influence of alcohol. “The children alleged that they were even subjected to cigarette burns,” said the officer.

Suresh Patil, senior police inspector, Dharavi police station confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act. “We have registered a case and are investigating the matter further,” said Patil.

The police are yet to arrest the father, who works as a payment collector at a public toilet. “We carried out medical checks of the children and they have been sent to an ashram in Matunga,” said a police officer.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 00:25 IST