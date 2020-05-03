e-paper
Environmentalists launch campaign to stop spitting amid Covid-19 pandemic

Environmentalists launch campaign to stop spitting amid Covid-19 pandemic

mumbai Updated: May 03, 2020 19:43 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
With the reopening of paan shops in green zones, a group of environmentalists has launched a campaign to stop the menace of spitting in public places, especially dangerous during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the campaign on social media, activists from NatConnect Foundation and Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan (SEAP) have appealed to various civic bodies to impose hefty fines, to the tune of Rs 5,000 per offence, and making violators clean the spit.

“The campaign #SirUthakeThuko targets the people who are habitual paan and tobacco chewers and spit in public places,” said BN Kumar, director, NatConnect Foundation. “People have been lifting their face masks and continue to spit on roads,” said Nandkumar Pawar, head, SEAP. “We are being repeatedly told by doctors that the novel coronavirus spreads through droplets. Under such circumstances, spitting is even worse,” said Nandakumar Pawar, head, SEAP.

The campaign has been widely shared on social media and representations have been made to the state government by citizens to ensure the penalty is imposed.

