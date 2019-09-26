‘Expect thundershowers, spells of heavy rain today’

mumbai

Continuous flashes of lightning, accompanied by loud thunder and sporadic spells of intense rain, were witnessed in the city between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Similar conditions, with sporadic spells of heavy rain, are expected on Thursday, with thundershower in the evening.

South Mumbai saw heavy showers – 67.2mm rain between 11.30pm on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday. Of this, 27mm was recorded between 5.30am to 8.30am Wednesday. Moderate rain, at 30.2 mm, was recorded in the suburbs between 11.30pm Tuesday and 8.30am Wednesday.

On Wednesday, between 8.30am and 5.30pm, south Mumbai recorded 16.6mm rain, but only 1.2mm was recorded in the suburbs during the same time. Maximum rain was recorded in Colaba, followed by Worli (58mm) and Ghatkopar (56.4mm). Nerul in Navi Mumbai recorded 65.6 mm rain. Between 8.30am Tuesday and 8.30am Wednesday, Matheran recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 108.4mm (heavy).

The weather conditions were contrary to IMD’s forecast for Wednesday – light to moderate showers. The IMD said similar intermittent rain spells with isolated heavy showers are likely to continue through the day on Thursday with intense thundershowers in the evening or night. “Widespread convective activity with rumbling thunder was witnessed across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai overnight, with a major rain spell over three hours on Wednesday morning, owing to strong gusty westerly winds drawing moisture from the sea to land as result of surface heating on Tuesday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

The conditions were in sync with the forecast issued by independent meteorologists for Wednesday and Thursday. Other experts said these thundershowers are among the final rainfall events of this monsoon. “The withdrawal of monsoon is expected to begin from the second week of October,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher, University of Reading, UK. “Increase in moisture over Mumbai is leading to post-noon thundershowers. This rain activity is due to a low-pressure circulation near south Konkan and has no connection Hikka.”

