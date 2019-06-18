Experts may help Mumbai Parking Authority map vacant plots

The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) is likely to work with two institutes to find parking solutions for the city. Experts from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and the All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG) will assist the MPA in the task through Geographic Information System (GIS) to map and identify the city’s vacant parking plots.

The MPA, along with the experts, will conduct a study with the help of Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and create a geographic information bank of potential locations where parking spaces can be created and regulated. A proposal on the plan will be tabled in the civic body’s standing committee on Wednesday, after which a decision will be taken on it.

The newly-formed MPA, under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) parking policy in the development plan 2034, is the first-of-its-kind authority to regulate parking in a congested city like Mumbai.

The MPA has already started work on the plan and identified some housing societies near commercial business districts such as the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) as well as in areas with little or no space for parking. The MPA also mulls using the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus depots to park private buses which enter the city every day. The MPA is also likely to ask housing societies to lease out their vacant parking spaces for motorists for a few hours every day in exchange for revenue.

